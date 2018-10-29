1.5 billion Windows devices: More than iOS but lagging Android, Microsoft stats show

Microsoft has once again asserted that 1.5 billion PCs around the world run on Windows.

It posts the figure in its newly updated Microsoft by the Numbers website, which also shows off that Cortana has been asked 18 billion questions, facts about the company's artificial-intelligence activities, donations, and its carbon footprint.

The number is consistent with figures that Microsoft has previously set out about Windows adoption. Apple has about 1.3 billion active iOS devices, while Google reports about two billion active Android devices.

Microsoft in July said just under 700 million PCs are running Windows 10, up from 500 million in May. Last week, the company boasted that more than half of Windows devices in the enterprise are running Windows 10.

Microsoft's own app data statistics report shows that, as of September, 76 percent of all Windows PCs are running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, version 1803, with the remainder on some earlier version.

Missing from the new By the Numbers report is a mention of Office. Previously it stated that Office apps have had been downloaded over 100 million times on Android and iOS, as Neowin reported when Microsoft's site launched in 2015.

SEE: 50 time-saving tips to speed your work in Microsoft Office (free PDF)

Microsoft now says it has given out 137 'AI for Earth' grants to individuals and organizations in 47 countries, helping them use AI for environmental projects in agriculture, biodiversity, climate change and water.

It's Rural Airband Initiative is aiming to help bring broadband to two million unserved people in rural America by 2022.

And Microsoft boasts that it analyzes over 6.5 trillion signals to help customers detect threats. As outlined in a previous blog, that figure consists of devices scanned, botnet data, apps, Bing pages, and email.

On Microsoft's own impact on the environment, it notes that 189 million pounds of food-related waste from its Puget Sound campus go somewhere other than a landfill every six months, while its Silicon Valley campus uses no water from municipal water supplies.

Previous and related coverage

Windows 10 is still not yet on 700 million 'active' devices

Microsoft's Windows 10 officially still has not yet crossed the 700 million 'active device' line. It's still almost there, as it has been for months now.

Microsoft: More than half of Windows devices in the enterprise are now on Windows 10

Microsoft says it has hit a new milestone with Windows 10. But is being on half of all Windows devices in the enterprise worrisome or a positive, at this point?

Microsoft puts up $10B to bring broadband internet to millions of rural Americans TechRepublic

Microsoft recently detailed its Rural Airband Initiative, which collaborates with local providers to help two million Americans in remote areas get access to wireless internet over the next five years.

Apple iPhone sales miss, but profit breaks record anyway CNET

The earnings report answers a lot but doesn't settle the question about how the iPhone X is selling.