127 million user records from 8 companies put up for sale on the dark web

An individual who earlier this week was selling 620 million user records stolen from 16 companies has now put up a second batch of hacked data totaling 127 million, originating from eight companies.

The data is currently being sold on Dream Market, a dark web marketplace where crooks sell an assortment of illegal products, such as user data, drugs, weapons, malware, and others.

The individual selling the data goes by the name of Gnosticplayers, and it's currently unclear if they're the one/ones who hacked the 24 companies, or just a third-party who purchased the data from the real hacker and is now re-selling it for a bigger profit.

According to tech news site TechCrunch, who first reported this new batch of hacked accounts going for sale on Dream Market, Gnosticplayers is asking for roughly four bitcoin, which is about $20,000 in fiat currency. Prices vary depending on the quality of the user data and the difficulty in cracking password hashes.

This second batch of hacked accounts includes data from the following companies:

Ge.tt (file sharing service) - 1.83 million accounts - 0.16 bitcoin

Ixigo (travel and hotel booking) - 18 million accounts - 0.262 bitcoin

Roll20.net (gaming) - 4 million accounts - 0.0582 bitcoin

Houzz (interior design) - 57 million accounts - 2.91 bitcoin

Coinmama (cryptocurrency exchange) - 420,000 accounts - 0.3497 bitcoin

Younow (live streaming) - 40 million accounts - 0.131 bitcoin

StrongHoldKingdoms (gaming) - 5 million accounts - 0.291 bitcoin

Petflow (pet food delivery) - 1 million - 0.1777 bitcoin

Image: ZDNet

Of the companies listed above, Houzz had already come clean about its data breach last week. The other seven companies did not publicly reveal any security breaches before the publication of today's ads.

This new batch of stolen databases comes after earlier this week, the same Dream Market user was selling the following user databases from 16 other companies:

Dubsmash - 162 million

MyFitnessPal - 151 million

MyHeritage - 92 million

ShareThis - 41 million

HauteLook - 28 million

Animoto - 25 million

EyeEm - 22 million

8fit - 20 million

Whitepages - 18 million

Fotolog - 16 million

500px - 15 million

Armor Games - 11 million

BookMate - 8 million

CoffeeMeetsBagel - 6 million

Artsy - 1 million

DataCamp - 700,000

Animoto, MyFitnessPal and MyHeritage previously disclosed breaches last year. DataCamp, 500px, and CoffeeMeetsBagel confirmed this week that they've been breached as well, giving credence to the seller's boast that this is real data and not just a scam.

These 16 databases are no longer available for sale now. Gnosticplayers said he took them down after buyers complained that a prolonged sale would eventually lead to some of these databases leaking online, and becoming available to everyone.

More updates to follow as we're still looking at the data.

