Black Friday deal: 23andMe DNA test kit is 57% off
The Black Friday shopping weekend is here, and we're spotting great deals on just about anything tech or innovation-related.
One stand-out deal we've spotted that isn't a device: 23andMe's DNA test kit. Right now, you can get one of the best DNA test kits on the market for 57% off its original price of $229.
23andMe's three-step test kit can help you discover how the specific sequences in your DNA might impact your future. For example, the Health and Ancestry kit looks at how your DNA might affect your chances of certain health conditions, including diabetes, atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure, migraine, Alzheimer's disease, and more.
The kit can also examine your lifestyle factors to determine lactose intolerance, muscle composition, caffeine consumption, and alcohol flush reaction. You can expect to get your results in five to six weeks.
Of all the DNA test kits available, 23andMe was the first DNA test kit approved by the Federal Drug Administration as a screener for potential diseases. And 23andMe is even eligible for FSA/HAS reimbursement, so you have the potential to save even more money.
Learn more about your genes this holiday season with the 23andMe DNA test kit.