7 must-have apps for your iPhone and Android smartphone

I love how apps don't see platform borders. There are so many great apps out there that work no matter whether you're an iOS (or iPadOS) user or an Android user. And the more I switch between the two platforms, the more I appreciate this. It is, after all, the apps that make a platform, not the shiny hardware -- no matter how much we like the shiny hardware!

Pzizz I love power naps, and I know it sounds weird to say that an app cam help with napping, but I've consistently found that I get the best possible power naps using Pzizz. If you suffer from insomnia, or are just finding it hard to get to sleep, Pzizz can help with that too. There are lots of features to tweak and play with, and you can use it offline (so no annoying notifications or phone calls can wake you up!). View Now at Pzizz

LastPass Setting up a new device means entering passwords, and rather than rely in autofill in Google Chrome or the Apple Keychain, I have a separate password manager. I've gone with LastPass because this it is packed with features -- especially security features that allow me to lock down my LastPass account -- and it works on a whole raft of devices. View Now at LastPass

Dropbox Before I opted to use Dropbox as my go-to cloud storage provider, I was leaving files all over the place, and then forgetting where I'd left them. And then having to trawl through half a dozen services looking for them. Having one service that I can access across all my devices makes sense. And for me, Dropbox is that service. View Now at Dropbox

Authy Where possible, I like to have two-factor authentication protecting my online accounts, and where hardware 2FA isn't possible, then an authenticator app is a good alternative. While many password managers have authenticator apps built in, I went for Authy because it means I keep my passwords separate and get an app that works on pretty much any platform you can think of. View Now at Authy

Freedome VPN I've been using this VPN service for years, put gigabytes on gigabytes of data through it, and never had a problem. I've tried others, I keep coming back to it because it's easy to use, no-fuss, just works, and the app is one of the best I've used (for example, I turn it on, and it stays on, happily running in the background). The perfect prescription for shady Wi-Fi connections. View Now at F-Secure

Speedtest A very reliable way to test network speeds. I used to use this more to satisfy my curiosity than anything, but now as Zoom video conferencing has exploded, I'm using it to make sure my connection is good enough for my meetings. Again, a service I've been using for years, and while I've tried countless others, this is the one I keep coming back to. View Now at Speedtest