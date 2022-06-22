80% of organizations will have hyperautomation on their technology roadmap by 2024

The demand for automation from business teams has increased over the last two years. Shutterstock

Demand for automation has surged across all industries, but existing architectures are slowing progress, and 80% of organizations are concerned about supporting automation programs, according to recent research from Salesforce and Vanson Bourne. To understand how IT is approaching these automation demands and challenges, Salesforce commissioned a global survey of 600 CIOs and IT decision-makers.

Here are some of the key findings from Salesforce 600 CIO and IT leadership automation survey research:

91% of organizations say that demand for automation from business teams has increased over the last two years.

The highest demand for automation came from research and development (39%), administrative/operations (38%), customer service (33%), and marketing (26%) teams.

Nearly all (96%) of respondents said that modifying and rebuilding automation is a challenge as systems and business requirements change.

80% of organizations say it is likely they will compound technical debt when restructuring applications and data landscapes to support automation.

Only 44% of organizations are fully using integration and API management capabilities to help automate business processes.

Hyperautomation is a key priority for CIOs. The survey reveals that 80% of organizations will have hyperautomation on their technology roadmap within the next 24 months. What is hyperautomation? Hyperautomation is a business-driven, disciplined approach that organizations use to rapidly identify, vet, and automate as many business and IT processes as possible. Hyperautomation involves the orchestrated use of multiple technologies, tools or platforms.

Automation is at the heart of digital transformation. Businesses today are burdened by silos, multiple process automation tools, and disconnected systems. Research shows that employee satisfaction increases as a result of automation in the workplace. Research also shows that hyperautomation unlocks digital value and productivity, accelerates time‑to‑market, and transforms employee and customer experiences. The research also identified the importance of composable architectures. As the pressure to innovate faster continues to rise, organizations will seek even greater agility, leading to an increased drive to composable and event‑driven architectures.

The businesses that are able to leverage low-code or no-code technologies for workflow automation are able to recognize the power of digital transformation as an enabler for greater efficiency, speed to value, lower cost of development, and increase in organizational output. The driver for more automation in business is based on the need to empower employees to better serve customers and partners; this is achieved by automating simple, repetitive tasks -- and in so doing, powering successful experiences, both virtually and in-person, across ever-expanding touchpoints. The companies that will succeed and win in a digital-first economy are businesses that are fully committed to advancing their automation capabilities across all lines-of-business

