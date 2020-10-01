A CXO's guide to digital transformation (free PDF)

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The social and economic upheaval of the last year has shown the value of digital transformation in business. ZDNet's Charles McLellan investigates in the feature "Digital transformation: The difference between success and failure."

The rapid set up of remote working due to the coronavirus has raised expectations around technology. ZDNet contributor Mark Samuels explains more in the article "Your next digital transformation project should look very different." While TechRepublic's Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman summarizes the results of a TechRepublic Premium survey in the infographic "Survey: 60% of respondents have altered digital transformation plans due to COVID-19."

According to this month's CIO Jury, some companies start the process of change without a solid plan in place. TechRepublic's Teena Maddox provides details in the article "It's possible to undergo digital transformation without a roadmap in place. Here's how."

Digital transformation has become a catch-all term for everything from systems upgrades to new product launches. In the article "How to use digital transformation to win budget," TechRepublic contributor Patrick Gray explains how to leverage interest in digital transformation to win budget dollars.

Also in this ebook, find out why it's important to have a good roadmap before beginning a digital transformation in TechRepublic contributor Mary Shacklett's feature "Want to create a digital transformation? Make a solid plan first." In the article "Overnight digital transformation: Welcome to the year 2025, 60 months early," ZDNet contributor Joe McKendrick explores why the rush is on to digitally transform everything. TechRepublic's Karen Roby talks with futurist Brian Solis about the trends shaping digital transformation in "Digital transformation: Why companies need a sense of urgency."

MuleSoft surveyed 800 IT leaders from across the globe on the state of digital transformation and integration. Read about the results and analysis in the article "800 IT leaders share insights on the state of digital transformation" by ZDNet contributor Vala Afshar.

ZDNet contributor Brian Solis researches what organizations are getting wrong, and how they can make up for the lost time to succeed moving forward in his article "When digital transformation fails, focus on the why and how of change, not just technology and transactions."

A new vacancy has opened up in the UK that will likely tempt some IT leaders into freshening up their resumes. Learn more in ZDNet's Daphne Leprince-Ringuet's feature "It's the biggest job in tech. So why can't they find anyone to do it?

The ongoing global pandemic has brought a silver lining for some organizations in Singapore and around the world. ZDNet contributor Eileen Yu digs into why in the article "Singapore firms credit COVID-19 for clarifying digital transformation plans."

Retailing's big guns, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's, reported stellar sales growth as a COVID-19 playbook for omnichannel digital strategy emerges. ZDNet's Larry Dignan investigates in the feature "Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's: How their digital strategies paid off."

Plus, ZDNet's Aimee Chanthadavong details how Aspen Medical replaced eight core legacy systems with a single cloud platform in the article "Aspen Medical's infrastructure overhaul puts it into gear for Fijian hospital project."

