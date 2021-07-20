A little bigger than the Raspberry Pi, but a lot more powerful (and expensive!)

The Raspberry Pi has created a whole ecosystem of SBCs (Single Board Computers), and while the Pi -- especially the new Pi 4 B -- is more than enough for most applications, sometimes you want something that's more powerful.

Sometimes a lot more powerful.

The Aaeon PICO-TGU4 offers just that.

At 3.94" x 2.84" (100mm x 72mm), this board is a bit bigger than a Raspberry Pi 4 (3.37" x 2.22"/86mm x 56mm), but it does come equipped with an 11th-gen Intel Core -- and you can choose between an i3 or i5 to suit your power needs (and budget).

PICO-TGU4 tech specs:

Processor : 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i3/Celeron Processor SoC

: 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i3/Celeron Processor SoC RAM : LPDDR4x on board memory, max 32 GB

: LPDDR4x on board memory, max 32 GB Networking : 2.5GbE Intel i225 + 1GbE Intel i219

: 2.5GbE Intel i225 + 1GbE Intel i219 HDMI : 2.0b x 1, 4Kx2K + eDP, up to HBR3 8K

: 2.0b x 1, 4Kx2K + eDP, up to HBR3 8K M.2 : 2280 M key (PCIE by4 GEN4/SATA) x 1

: 2280 M key (PCIE by4 GEN4/SATA) x 1 SATA : 6.0 Gb/s x 1

: 6.0 Gb/s x 1 PCI : Full size mPCIe/mSATA x 1

: Full size mPCIe/mSATA x 1 USB : 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 x USB 2.0

: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 x USB 2.0 Ports : RS-232/422/485 x 2

: RS-232/422/485 x 2 Audio : Line-in/Line-out/MIC

: Line-in/Line-out/MIC DIO: 8-bit

Coming back to budget, these boards are not cheap. The i3 version will set you back $615, while the i5 has a $949 price tag.

That's a lot of money, but you are getting a really powerful computer in a small package.

The manufacturer recommends fitting a separate cooler and heat spreader to get the best performance out of this system.