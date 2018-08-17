A Raspberry Pi-style computer you can build yourself: Blueberry Pi

Video: How to set up your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

If buying a Raspberry Pi or one of the many other single-board computers available isn't a tough enough challenge, hacker Marcel Thürmer has sketched out enough details about his Blueberry Pi open-source hardware project to help the like-minded take things to the next level.

As Thürmer wryly notes on the GitHub page where he's left the Blueberry Pi's schematics, this is just "another fruit single-board computer" based on the Allwinner V3s system on chip (SoC).

However, while some single-board computer makers have open-sourced their hardware designs, unless you're building a large enough quantity, it's probably not worth the cost or effort.

The key difference with the Blueberry Pi, according to hacker site Hackaday is that Thürmer has made it cheap and simple enough to build without needing your own pick-and-place robot.

SEE: How to build a successful developer career (free PDF)

That particular SoC, intended for cameras, is useful because it comes with an easy-to-solder TQFP or 'thin quad flat-pack' package, which allowed him to choose a two-layer printed circuit board (PCB) and is cheaper than, say, an eight-layer PCB.

The downside with the Allwinner V3s is that it comes with 64MB of RAM, which is far less than the Raspberry Pi Zero's 512MB.

Other features of the DIY Blueberry Pi include 100mbps Ethernet, one USB host port, a camera serial interface that lacks Linux kernel support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an RGB interface for connecting displays, an audio jack and an onboard microphone.

It also has four buttons for play, pause, next and previous, and a Raspberry Pi compatible header, as well as an SD card slot and serial peripheral interface (SPI) for Flash.

According to Thürmer, the Blueberry PI can boot from an SD card or SPI Flash. He notes that the V3s doesn't have a standard video output, but he plans to create a video add-on board for VGA or HDMI.

Image: Marcel Thürmer

Previous and related coverage

Google AI on Raspberry Pi: Now you get official TensorFlow support

Google's TensorFlow team makes it a whole lot easier to get AI up and running on a Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi meets AI: The projects that put machine learning on the $35 board

Explore the projects pushing the limit of what's possible on the budget board.

Raspberry Pi space rover: NASA open-sources its mini Mars robot

Now you can have you're own six-wheel, rock-climbing rover robot for Earth exploration.

Raspberry Pi goes Android Auto: Now you can build your own cheap car head unit

Why buy a finished Android Auto head unit when you can hack one together with a Raspberry Pi 3?

Raspberry Pi's 'app store' lands with new Raspbian OS update

Raspberry Pi Foundation is hungry for beginners to try out its device, hence a new setup wizard and app store.

Raspberry Pi-style Renegade Elite runs Android Oreo on six-core, 4K board

If you're specifically not looking for a Raspberry Pi, the Renegade Elite could be the board of choice.

Google includes a Raspberry Pi in a DIY smart speaker kit CNET

The updated kits are rolling out to Target and include everything you need to build your own smart speaker or smart camera.

Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Everything you need to know about the tiny, ultra-cheap computer that has taken the world by storm.