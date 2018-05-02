Raspberry Pi meets AI: The projects that put machine learning on the $35 board

While computers capable of recognizing people and objects were once the stuff of science fiction, today they're very much a reality.

Even more impressive, some of these tasks are possible on the cheapest of machines, such as the $35 Raspberry Pi.

The majority of the following projects use pre-trained, machine-learning models to teach Pi boards about the world around them: schooling robots in how to navigate tricky terrain through to powering early warning systems for car parking attendants.