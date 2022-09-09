A Twitter poll will let you pick Tesla's next Supercharger location

A major consumer concern when purchasing a Tesla is running out of battery while driving. To combat that issue, Tesla has over 35,000 Supercharger locations globally, which can recharge your vehicle up to 200 miles in 15 minutes. Now, Tesla is letting you pick the next Supercharger location on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Tesla Charging account tweeted that they would be conducting a poll on Twitter in which people could vote for where the next location will be.

To determine what locations will be on the poll, Tesla encourages people to suggest locations in the replies, and the locations with the most likes will be included in the poll.

Despite operating the largest global, fast charging network in the world, people are identifying locations that are completely barren of Superchargers or barely have any.

A lot of the responses to the tweet are maps circling Supercharger dead zones both in the US and across the globe.

Tesla is currently working to expand its network. Two weeks ago, Tesla announced it was doubling its specialized Canadian team to expand charging sites across Canada, according to a LinkedIn post by Tesla's Supercharger Canada design lead.

Supercharger expansion in the US is also underway. "Tesla is making investments at its Gigafactory in Buffalo, New York to support the deployment of new fast charging stations to add to its fast-charging network," according to a June White House memo.

The memo also said that Tesla would be working on expanding their Supercharger technology to non-Tesla's EV drivers in North America. This would require Tesla to significantly ramp up their Supercharger production to meet the EV charging demand.