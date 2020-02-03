Accenture acquires UK consultancy firm Mudano

Accenture on Monday announced that it's buying Mudano, a UK-based data consultancy firm focused on financial services companies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mudano uses analytics and applied data science to help large banks, insurers and wealth management firms in the UK analyze data around key areas, including customer behavior and financial crime prevention.

Accenture said Mudano's team will join its Applied Intelligence unit, which employs data scientists, data engineers and AI professionals working on Accenture's analytics, data and AI capabilities. The unit has expanded via acquisitions over the last several months, with Accenture buying Clarity Insights, Pragsis Bidoop and Analytics8 as it eyes growth as an AI services vendor.

"Our acquisition momentum in Applied Intelligence over the past six months enables us to deliver AI at scale to clients around the world across a range of industries," said Athina Kanioura, chief analytics officer and global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence. "By bringing new talent and capabilities into our business, we complement our ongoing organic growth strategy and increase our speed to market."

Accenture has a well documented history of acquisition-based growth. On Friday the company announced that it was buying the Workday, Salesforce and MuleSoft practices from Sierra-Cedar as it expands its focus on cloud integration projects.

In January, Accenture announced its intentions to acquire Symantec's Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Broadcom paid $10.7 billion to buy the entire Symantec Enterprise Security business back in August.

In 2019, Accenture said it spent nearly $1.2 billion on 33 acquisitions.