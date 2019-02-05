Accenture adds 10,000 more Microsoft-focused consultants to its practice

Credit: Accenture

Accenture has launched a new "Accenture Microsoft Business Group" (AMBG) and added 10,000 additional Microsoft-focused consultants to its organization. Their focus largely will be on services involving Azure migrations; Microsoft Dynamics CRM/ERP; and Microsoft 365, Redmond's subscription bundle of Windows 10, Office 365 and Enterprise Mobility + Security.



When combined with the 35,000 Microsoft-dedicated consultants already employed by the Avanade Microsoft-Accenture joint venture, the total number of Microsoft-focused professionals across the two companies comes in at 45,000. As of a couple of years ago, Accenture was the biggest Windows 10 shop in the world (bigger than Microsoft itself)



Accenture isn't 100 percent focused on selling Microsoft solutions. Accenture created a Google Cloud Platform Business Group in July last year. Accenture also has an AWS Business Group, initially launched in 2015, which was expanded last year.



The February 4 announcement of the Accenture's new Microsoft Business Group is the next phase of the partnership among Microsoft, Accenture and Avanade. Twenty-plus-year Accenture veteran Emma McGuigan, senior managing director, will lead the Accenture Microsoft Business Group.

Last year, Microsoft announced it would be partnering with Accenture and Avanade to build custom AI services tailored for specific industry verticals. That effort, dubbed "Dynamics 365 AI solutions," actually doesn't build on the Dynamics 365 platform.