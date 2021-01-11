Accenture buys Brazilian security firm Real Protect

Accenture announced it has acquired Real Protect, a Brazilian provider of managed cybersecurity and security services (MSS) for an undisclosed sum.

The Rio de Janeiro-headquartered firm's threat monitoring and the ability to detect and respond to incidents are expected to complement Accenture's offerings in information security.

Daniel Lemos, chief executive at Real Protect, will lead Accenture's Managed Security Services practice in Latin America.

"We are going to extend [Accenture's] MSS capabilities, bringing the success we have had to date to add even more value to customers", said Lemos.

According to research from Accenture, Brazil is a cybercrime epicenter and the firm estimates that security threats could cost companies around the world more than US$100 billion in revenue losses by 2023.

Real Protect was the first company in Latin America to receive the international certification standard from association and certification body for professionals in cloud computing and managed services MSP Alliance.

Real Protect's approximately 90 cybersecurity professionals provide services to companies in the healthcare, energy, financial services, oil and gas sectors. The team will join the team of 7,000 Accenture Security professionals worldwide.

The acquisition of Real Protect follows Accenture's buyout of Brazilian technology firm Organize Cloud Labs in August 2020 as part of a move to strengthen its cloud growth strategy.