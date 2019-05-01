Acer Australia sees uptick in hardware sales for 2018

Acer Computer Australia has reported an after-tax profit for a third consecutive financial year due to a significant uptick in its sale of hardware goods, with a AU$2.7 million gain.

For the year to December 31, 2018, Acer Australia's revenue increased to AU$307.5 million from AU$298 million in the year prior, up 3% year on year.

The almost AU$10 million increase in revenue was in large part thanks to the company's strong sale of hardware goods which totalled AU$278 million, AU$15 million more than last year. The remaining revenue of AU$39.8 million came from its provision of related services.

Acer Computer Australia's cost of sales also went increased from AU$280 million in FY17 to AU$289 million this year.



By the close of 2018, Acer Computer Australia spent AU$11.6 million on selling and distribution expenses, a slight increase from the AU$10.6 million reported in the previous year. It also spent AU$4.1 million on general and administrative expenses, which was slightly more than the AU$4 million it incurred in the 2017 financial year.

Acer Computer Australia's profit before tax was AU$3.9 million, compared to AU$3.1 million a year ago, and the company paid AU$900,000 less in income tax by handing over AU$1.2 million.

Its Taiwanese parent company Acer Inc, which released its FY18 results in March, experienced a similar upward growth progression. Acer made NT$242.3 billion in revenue, which was NT$5 billion more than the year prior, up 2% year on year.

Acer Inc also more than doubled its after tax profit, from NT$1.1 billion to NT$2.7 billion.

Expediture-wise, Acer Inc spent NT$2.6 billion on research and development, NT$15.2 billion on selling expenses, and NT$4.5 billion on administrative expenses.

During Acer's annual global media event in New York City a fortnight ago, the company announced new Chromebook laptops for education and the enterprise, as well as new gaming laptops in its Nitro and Predator lines.

