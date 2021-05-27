Acer unveils an industry-first 17.3-inch Chromebook

Acer has introduced four new Chromebooks at its Next@Acer press conference, and there's a serious push towards enterprise customers.

The Acer Chromebook 317 is the industry's first 17.3-inch Chromebook, aimed at both heavy-duty multi-taskers and those wanting an immersive entertainment platform. The Chromebook 317 comes equipped with a thin-bezel display, backlit keyboard, and upward-facing speakers for a boost in productivity and immersive entertainment. It is powered by Intel Celeron silicon and features Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

And, so owners can be as productive as possible, this Chromebook features twin USB-C ports on both sides, along with a 10-hour battery.

The Chromebook 317 will be available in June, with prices starting at $379.99.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin also feature a world's first - the first Chromebook to get Intel Evo platform-verified. These Chromebooks are built around the VertiView 13.5-inch display and are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, and twin Thunderbolt 4 ports. They feature an aluminum chassis and are rated to MIL-STD 810H for durability.

These will be available from June, with prices starting at $699.99.

For those wanting the convenience yet portability of a 14-inch display, the Acer Chromebook 514 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514 will be of interest, coming equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, a durable design rated to MIL-STD 810H, and a 10-hour battery.

These Chromebooks will be available from August, with prices starting at $599.99.

Finally, there's the ultraportable Acer Chromebook 314. Aimed at the student market, this offers "everyday performance" in a compact design, along with long 15-hour battery life.

The Chromebook 314 will be available from July, with prices starting at $269.99.

Aside from Chromebooks, Acer announced new Predator Triton and Helios gaming notebooks, along with a Predator Connect 5G dongle and Predator Cestus 335 gamin mouse, a Swift X thin-and-light system with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics and AMD 5000 processors aimed at mobile creative professionals, Predator Orion and Nitro gaming desktops, high-end TravelMate P6 notebooks featuring a stylus for professionals, and flagship ConceptD 5 notebooks for creators who demand the most power possible from a portable system.

Acer also announced that it has joined the RE100 initiative with a commitment to achieve 100 percent renewable energy use by year 2035. It also unveiled an Aspire Vero notebook, Acer's first sustainability-focused product, which features post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic throughout the chassis and keyboard caps.