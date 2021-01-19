Acer's new Chromebook education laptops eye durability, IT management

ZDNet Recommends The best Chromebook laptops Our pick of the best Chromebooks for work, school, and home. Read More

Acer updated its Chromebook lineup for education with an emphasis on durability and designs that are easier to service as well as a diverse base of processors.

The headliners of the updates are two new convertible Chromebooks with the Chromebook Spin 512 and Spin 511. Both include MIL-STD 810H ratings and wide brackets to protect the display and reinforced I/O ports.

Acer's updates reflect PC market reality when it comes to Chromebooks. Amid remote work and education, Chromebook popularity has surged. Much of the recent PC shipment gains can be attributed to Chromebooks. PC vendors are looking to position for continued remote and hybrid education models.

Acer's Chromebook lineup reflects that reality that student Chromebooks need a certain level of rugged design to survive. Both the Spin 512 and Spin 511 include 8MP world-facing camera and an HDR webcam as well as Intel's latest N4500 and N5100 processors. Acer also features a Zero-touch enrollment program for IT management.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 will be available in April starting at $429.99 and the Spin 511 will run $399.99 to start.

In addition, Acer launched two clamshell 11.6-inch Chromebooks based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform processors. Battery life should last up to 15 hours between charges with availability in April starting at $399.99. Chromebook 311 uses a MediaTek MT8183 processor with up to 20 hours of battery life. Chromebook 311 is available in January starting at $299.99.

Acer also launched a TravelMate Spin B3 convertible Windows laptop available in April at $239.99.