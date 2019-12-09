Adobe adds AMP for Email support to Adobe Campaign

Adobe announced on Monday that customers using its Campaign email marketing platform can now include dynamic email components via Google's AMP for Email. Adobe said adding Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) support to Campaign will help make email campaigns more interactive and engaging.

Despite its shortcomings as a business and productivity tool, email is still the preferred point of contact between consumers and brands. According to Adobe's annual Consumer Email Survey, 60% of consumers prefer to receive brand offers via email, but only a quarter of the emails they receive are deemed interesting enough to open.

"Americans spend more than five hours a day checking their emails," Adobe wrote in a blog post. "With consumers spending so much time in their inbox, email has become an essential channel for brands to engage with their customers."

AMP for Email is meant to reshape email functionality and help brands better engage with their audiences. With AMP, recipients can respond to an email interactively without having to click a link and redirect to another webpage outside of the email.

Further, AMP lets marketers embed real-time info such flight status, events, news, and purchases inside emails, while allowing recipients to do things like confirm their attendance at an event and fill out questionnaires.

Google launched its open-source framework AMP in February 2016 to enable developers build a faster mobile browsing experience for customers. Based on a diverse architecture using Javascript, HTML and open source technologies, AMP is designed to serve up mobile-optimized content (and ads) with minimal data requirements on mobile networks.

For marketers, the AMP for Email effort could create more interesting pitches and outreach programs with customers, better service, and collaboration use cases. Some of these email experiences include RSVPs, questionnaires, catalogs, and hooks into Google Docs. On the customer service front, AMP for Email lets email recipients respond to comments and community boards directly.

AMP support is available to Adobe Campaign customers now.