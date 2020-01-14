Adobe intros new Experience Cloud features, launches Experience Manager as cloud service

Adobe has announced new features in Experience Cloud that aim to further close the CX gap between bricks and clicks. The announcements are timed to the National Retail Federation's annual expo taking place in New York City this week.

Updates include the new 2.3.4 release of Magento, which Adobe said provides improvements to the development process and quality of a brand's online store. Specifically, Adobe Stock will integrate with Magento Commerce and Open Source to let merchants add media assets to their website without clicking out of the Magento admin.

Adobe is also bundling dotdigital's Engagement Cloud live web-chat functionality into the Magento core as a vendor bundled extension, giving all Magento 2 users access to one free chat agent. The new features will be available to Magento merchants on January 28.

Meanwhile, new features in Adobe's Journey Orchestration tool are meant to help merchants coordinate personalized experience for their customers in real-time, at scale. Adobe's optimization engine Target will also get a new "Recommended for You" algorithm that incorporates more aspects of a customer's online behavior and infers underlying preferences so brands can further personalize experiences.

This week Adobe also announced the launch of Adobe Experience Manager as a cloud service. Adobe's pitch for the service is that it will help small to mid-market businesses and marketers create, manage and deliver more campaigns, digital assets and experiences.

