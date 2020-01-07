Adobe taps former Informatica CEO Chakravarthy to lead its digital experience business

Adobe said it has named former Informatica CEO Anil Chakravarthy executive vice president and general manager of its digital experience unit.

Chakravarthy will report to CEO Shantanu Narayen. The addition of Chakravarthy highlights how data management and integration is critical to its expansion into digital experience and analytics. Adobe recently reported strong fourth qurater results as annual revenue topped $11 billion.

Adobe is hoping to use its Experience Cloud to garner more of the enterprise spending pie. Adobe's Experience Platform is designed to provide personalized customer experiences at scale. The effort rhymes with Salesforce's effort pull more customer data into its orbit so it can offer more personalization and experiences.

Here's a look at some of the recent Adobe developments highlighting the role of data.

Chakravarthy had been CEO of Informatica, which specializes in enterprise cloud data management since January 2016. He joined Informatica as chief product officer in September 2013. Informatica last week appointed Amit Walia CEO.