Adobe intros new intelligent services for Experience Cloud

Adobe on Thursday announced a set of five new AI services for Experience Cloud powered by Sensei. The services are meant to help businesses use AI for predictive modeling on data sets, providing insights on things like churn, customer fatigue and the impact of marketing campaigns.

The new services include Customer AI, Attribution AI, Journey AI, Content and Commerce AI, and Leads AI.

The Customer AI service is meant to give businesses insights into customer actions, such as cart abandonment. With Customer AI, businesses can analyze historical and real-time signals of customer behavior, creating propensity scores for areas like churn or conversion. Attribution AI is designed to give marketers a way to measure the effectiveness of campaigns.

Adobe said Nvidia has been a beta customer for the Customer and Attribution AI services, which are both generally available.

Meanwhile, Journey AI is designed to help brands predict the best time, frequency and channel to market to customers to avoid fatigue. The Content and Commerce AI service is meant to guide marketers on choosing variables -- such as specific colors or subjects -- that are most likely to result in high performing assets. The Leads AI service is geared toward B2B marketers and is meant to offer insights on what leads are most likely to become real opportunities. These three services are still in beta, Adobe said.

"The intelligent services will also help boost other services that are currently available on Adobe Experience Platform," Adobe said in a press release. "The underlying AI and ML technology will enhance specific offerings that include Offer Management (which determines the best frequency and timing for promotions), Customer Journey Analytics (a Photoshop-inspired analysis tool for cross-channel data); and Real-time CDP (which provides a unified and persistent profile, to drive one-to-one personalization on any channel)."