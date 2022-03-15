Adobe rolls out new AI capabilities for marketers

Adobe's Experience Cloud is getting a heavy dose of AI-infused throughout, helping marketers make more fine-tuned, data-backed decisions. The new capabilities are powered by Adobe Sensei, the company's AI engine, leveraging trillions of data and content assets.

AI-powered tools can be valuable for brands that want to reach customers with personalized marketing campaigns across multiple channels. Effectively reaching customers becomes even more daunting at large scales.

Here's a rundown of some of the new ways to leverage AI within the Experience Cloud: