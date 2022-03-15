Adobe's Experience Cloud is getting a heavy dose of AI-infused throughout, helping marketers make more fine-tuned, data-backed decisions. The new capabilities are powered by Adobe Sensei, the company's AI engine, leveraging trillions of data and content assets.
AI-powered tools can be valuable for brands that want to reach customers with personalized marketing campaigns across multiple channels. Effectively reaching customers becomes even more daunting at large scales.
Also: Adobe rolls out new Acrobat Sign integrations for faster workflows
Here's a rundown of some of the new ways to leverage AI within the Experience Cloud:
- Identifying prospective customers: Organizations using Adobe's Customer Data Platform (CDP) can now use Predictive Lead and Account Scoring to compare prospective buyers to actual buyers and determine when to engage with them. This capability will also be available with Adobe Marketo Engage later this year.
- Budget forecasting and allocation: The new Marketing Mix Modeling capability applies advanced predictive modeling to budget data to help you make decisions. It taps into historical data as well as real-time data from Adobe's Attribution AI service.
- Build personalized product recommendations and search results: Organizations can spend less time building search functions with Live Search from Adobe Commerce, which combines AI with real-time catalog data. Meanwhile, AI-driven product recommendations are available in Adobe Commerce for B2C and B2B brands. Product recommendations are based on shopper behavior, product sales, product features, visual elements and popular trends.
- Find out what's working: Organizations can now incorporate attribution models into their Customer Journey Analytics, giving them a better understanding of how online and offline campaigns are performing.
Join Discussion for: Adobe rolls out new AI capabilities for marketers