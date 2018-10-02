Adobe updates Document Cloud with collaborative PDF reviews

Adobe on Tuesday unveiled a host of new features within its hugely popular Document Cloud that aim to bring more collaboration to the world of PDFs. The revamped Adobe DC features a completely redesigned Acrobat Home view, connected PDF reviews, an expansion of Adobe Sign, and touch-enabled PDF editing on mobile devices.

With the new connected PDF reviews, users can now send out documents for review and set reminders and deadlines to have the reviews completed. The reviewer gets an email notification with a link to the document, and can open the PDF in Reader, Acrobat or as a guest in a Web browser without any download requirements. Adobe touts the feature as a true live review process -- think coediting on Google Docs, but with forms or design content.

The new Adobe Sign features work to spread e-signatures throughout more of Adobe's services, replacing the limited Send for Signature tool in Acrobat DC. The company has integrated Adobe Sign throughout Acrobat DC and Acrobat Reader and added enhanced Sensei features. Adobe said all Acrobat DC and Creative Cloud All Apps subscribers can send documents for signature across devices.

"Most people still don't know that they can sign something electronically," said Lisa Croft, group product marketing manager for Adobe. "Having things set up for electronic signatures is important but the huge opportunity is the PDF content in the world that needs to be signed and not put it through a service."

Meanwhile, full PDF text and image editing is now available on Android and iOS tablets. New mobile editing capabilities include the ability to format text, insert and resize images, rotate elements, and add lists. There's also new capabilities in Adobe Scan that lets users scan multiple business cards in multiple languages and have them all saved to contacts. Also, a revamped Acrobat Reader Mobile uses Sensei to enable form field recognition, a feature that recognizes the field type on documents and autocompletes forms with relevant existing information.

Finally, a completely redesigned Home view across the Acrobat DC desktop app, Acrobat Reader mobile app and the all-new Adobe Document Cloud web app acts as a central hub for all PDF activity. Adobe said the new tools and services are available today.

