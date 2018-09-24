Adobe brings new AI features to Experience platform

Adobe is rolling out analytics enhancements to Experience Cloud, its customer experience management platform. The creative software giant said it's adding more features that draw upon its Sensei AI framework to let businesses analyze customer datasets, improve mobile experiences, and create custom data models.

With a new experience query service, Adobe said businesses will be able to pull together siloed datasets across the Experience platform for improved analysis. The service will also provide data scientists with a standard query language to manage the datasets as well as the querying capabilities to translate the data into a customer experience strategy. The service is available as a beta today.

ALSO: Adobe buys Marketo for $4.75 billion

Meanwhile, new mobile capabilities on the platform will let businesses use Launch by Adobe as an SDK management system, enabling app developers to activate marketing features within apps with one SDK. Adobe said teams can also browse, configure and deploy SDKs from Adobe and third-party developers via an app-store like catalog. This feature is set for general availability in October.

The company is also introducing new ways for data scientists to surface insights in large data sets. With Data Science Workspace, available today, data scientists can access their datasets in Adobe Experience platform to create and train custom data models. Data scientists can either use pre-built models or create customer models from scratch using Sensei.

Adobe also said it's been granted a patent for a framework that will help brands manage data compliance. The planned Data Usage Labeling Enforcement (DULE) framework will become part of the Experience platform as a way for brands to marketing actions comply with data usage policies, the company said.

The new Experience features coincide with the release of Adobe's new AI Assist tool, which aims to help customers uncover currently unknown insights and understand business context.

