Adobe adds new email marketing features to Campaign

Adobe on Tuesday will introduce new email and cross-channel marketing capabilities to Adobe Campaign, part of the company's Experience Cloud. The software giant said the cloud update aims to serve the roughly 50 percent of consumers that say they still prefer to receive brand offers via email.

The new capabilities include two forward-looking predictive email features from Adobe Research that focus on building customer loyalty with data-driven personalization. As for the updates available in the near term, Adobe said it is expanding its integrations to include Dropbox as a content source inside Campaign. The integration with Dropbox will be in beta later this year.

The company is also adding new dynamic reporting capabilities in Adobe Campaign that leverage Adobe Analytics' Analysis Workspace, letting marketers incorporate profile attributes alongside email statistics to better segment audiences. Adobe is also adding the ability to create multilingual push messages.

The projects on deck for potential future integration in Adobe Campaign include a way to determine the most effective time to send an email based on open rates, as well as an analytics feature that measures customer engagements with emails based on how long it takes for them to react to messages.

Adobe has been building up the data integrations within Campaign. Earlier this year the company introduced a Hadoop connector for Campaign that brings in more data sources from kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, and mobile devices to orchestrate marketing campaigns across channels.

Adobe Campaign also connects to various transactional databases, Amazon Redshift, and Greenplum. Hadoop brought another option into workflows across various channels without costly integration work.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Adobe fixes over 100 vulnerabilities in latest security patch update

The massive security update covers Flash, Acrobat, Connect, Experience Manager, and Reader.

Adobe expands Microsoft partnership with PDF Services integration

The new integration, along with updates to Adobe Sign and Scan, are about getting work done and documents signed from within the tools people are already using.

Adobe reports strong Q2 results

Shares of Adobe were down slightly after market despite the beat.