Adobe's Digital Economy Index highlights how COVID-19 altered e-commerce

The COVID-19 is altering e-commerce buying behavior as consumers are revamping their digital baskets as groceries and apparel take center stage, according to Adobe's new Digital Economy Index.

Adobe's Digital Economy Index analyzes trillions of online transactions across 100 million products in 18 categories. The idea behind the Digital Economy Index is to reflect what consumers and businesses are actually buying.

The launch of Adobe's Digital Economy Index is timely given many businesses have gone digital-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What remains to be seen is whether COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on e-commerce or prove to reflect stay-at-home orders.

At a high level, Adobe's Digital Economy Index found: