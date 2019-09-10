AI bringing truth to data journalism

Wouldn't it be fabulous to know for sure that an article you read online is authentic and contains trusted sources? If everyone used AI to fact check, fake news and data could be eliminated permanently from online news sites.

Menlo Park, CA-based AI startup, Diffbot has announced an official partnership with the European Journalism Centre to combat fake news. The company is the only other US company aside from Microsoft and Google to crawl and index the entire web to create its Knowledge Graph.

Journalists can access the DKG through the Data Journalism platform created by the European Journalism Centre to provide resources, materials, online courses and community forums for data journalists all over the world.

The partnership will give free access to its Knowledge Graph (DKG) database of more than 1 trillion facts and 10 billion entities sourced from the web to over 9,000 journalist members of the European Journalism Centre.

The AI-curated and structured searchable database contains all publicly available knowledge.

The service that allows you to query the whole web like a structured database and return entities. The Knowledge Graph currently serves information professionals in business with answers to business questions.

Data journalists will be able to vet their resources and identify connections between people, places, things, and other entities, which would otherwise take days or months.

As all information is sourced from online, the tool has no human bias and is said to be extremely accurate. Journalists can use the DKG to search all of the public information on the web,and identify connections between different entities.

Diffbot has built its Knowledge Graph using a combination of machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing. AI enables teams to understand events on a macro scale and access knowledge and data about people, places, organizations, articles, products, and discussions on the web.

Adam Thomas, Director of the European Journalism Centre said "We firmly believe that the use of data in journalism is a cornerstone of building resilience in any newsroom, but access to clean, searchable data is often prohibitively expensive for many journalists and news organizations.

Partnering with Diffbot gives our members free access to more data than we've ever seen, and this is data being curated through AI without human bias, which makes it even more valuable for journalists."

If everyone had access to this knowledge, and the relationship between connections and information sources, we could relax knowing that everything we read in future is absolutely true.

