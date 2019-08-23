Allscripts offers Apple Health Records to its clients and their patients

The health care IT business Allscripts on Thursday announced that it's offering Apple Health Records to its clients and their patients. Health Records gives consumers a hand-held electronic health records (EHR) system that aggregates patient data from participating institutions, which could include hospitals, clinics or labs. It effectively saves a patient the hassle of having to log into each care provider's individual website to review their health information.

Specifically, Allscripts said the service is now available for customers using Sunrise, its comprehensive EHR; TouchWorks, its EHR for for large ambulatory practices; or Professional EHR, its system for small to mid-size physician practices.

Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user's iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID. It's currently available for iPhone users running iOS 11.3 or higher.

Health is a key area of focus for Apple. At the start of this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on CNBC, "If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, 'What was Apple's greatest contribution to mankind?' It will be about health."

Prior and related coverage: