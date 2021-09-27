Amazon Connect launches new services, supports 10 million contact center interactions daily

Amazon Web Services said it is launching automated outbound communications for contact centers in preview as its Amazon Connect service gains momentum.

The cloud provider said its Amazon Connect now supports more than 10 million contact center interactions daily. Customers include Priceline, Labcorp, University of Texas and Vodaphone NZ.

Amazon Connect is AWS' omnichannel contact center platform that aims to give agents information quickly, authenticate calls and streamline communications.

Here's a look at the latest features being rolled out for Amazon Connect: