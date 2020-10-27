Amazon Fire tablets to get Smart Home Device Dashboard

Amazon is rolling out a new feature to Fire tablets that transform them into a control center for your smart home.

Amazon makes a lot of smart home devices, from smart speakers to smart lights, cameras, thermostats, switches, and plugs, but what do you use to control these devices? Amazon gambled on voice, but sometimes an app on a device is more convenient.

Enter Smart Home, part of the Device Dashboard.

Today Amazon will begin rolling out updates to compatible Fire tablets (at the time of writing, ZDNet was not given a list of compatible devices) which will add a Smart Home button to Device Dashboard.

The Smart Home button can be found on the left corner of the navigation bar, and is perfect for those times where touch might be more convenient, faster, or more private than voice.

The Smart Home button will be accessible from any screen, including the lock screen, so you can easily control your compatible Alexa-enabled smart home products without having to close apps you are using.

Amazon's Fire 7 tablet starts at $49.99.