Amazon Kindle Scribe: Here comes the first Kindle you can write and sketch on

The Kindle Scribe is the first of Amazon's Kindles that can be used for writing as well as reading, with a pen that lets you add handwritten notes onscreen.

Amazon said the Kindle Scribe will be available globally for $339.99 with a pen included and will be available for preorder today, Sept. 28.

The Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch, 300-ppi display that adjusts to its surroundings during both night and day. Amazon said the screen has a paperlike feel that enhances the writing experience, bringing note-taking and annotating to a new level.

The larger display allows you to get more text and images, minimizing how often you have to turn the page.

Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon's Devices and Services business, said during the announcement that the reduced page turning allowed him to finish a book at a quicker rate.

When reading on the Kindle Scribe you can now add "sticky notes" on book pages as you read. All of your sticky notes are organized in one place, avoiding the mess that cluttered sticky notes can have in real life.

In addition to taking reading notes, you can use the Kindle Scribe as a portable notebook, and it comes with templates for different needs such as sketching, journaling, and to-do lists.

You can also send documents from your phone or computer to the Scribe so you can mark up PDFs and sign documents electronically. Early next year, you will also be able to send documents to the Scribe straight from Microsoft Word, Amazon said.

When you purchase the Kindle Scribe it will come with a pen that attaches to the e-reader magnetically, but requires no charging. The pen will have a dedicated eraser and a shortcut button, and no setup is required.

Like the other Kindles on the Amazon lineup, the Kindle Scribe will connect to the Kindle Store and grant consumers access to over 13 million titles globally. With purchase of the Kindle Scribe, US customers will have access to a wide selection of over 3 million e-books with a free four-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

The Kindle Scribe combines the capabilities of an e-reader and a writing pad in one device, for less than it would cost to purchase a competing writing pad and Kindle separately. By comparison, the ReMarkable 2 is an electronic writing pad with a paperlike feel that retails for $299 without a pen and without Amazon's Kindle features.