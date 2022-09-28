'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
After what seemed like eons, Amazon finally announced its first e-ink tablet that doubles as an e-reader and a tablet that you can write on, called the Kindle Scribe. While this is the first e-reader from one of the first major retailers to double as a writing tablet, it's not the first e-ink writing tablet on the market -- and another model, the ReMarkable 2 Tablet, may be the writing tablet for you instead. If you're split on which model to opt for, I've listed the key reasons to buy one over the other below.
More: Everything Amazon just announced and how to buy it
Kindle Scribe
ReMarkable 2
Display size
10.2-inch
10.3-inch
Display
300-ppi Paperwhite display
Monochrome digital paper display
Weight
433 g
403.5 g
Processor
|Not yet available
1.2GHz dual-core ARM
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5.0GHz, USB-C
Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz
USB-C
Waterproof
No
No
Storage
16GB, 32GB, 64GB
8GB
Backlight
Yes
No
Battery
Weeks
Weeks
Marker
Basic -- included or Premium Pen -- sold separately
No charging, 4,096-level pressure sensitivity pen with tilt detection -- sold separately
Pen nibs
Replaceable -- $15
Replaceable -- $14
Color
Tungsten
|Silver
Ebooks supported
Yes -- Kindle OS
Yes -- ePUB, not Kindle-compatible
Files Supported
PDF, ePUB, PNG, GIF, JPG, JPEG, TXT, RTF, HTM, HTML, BMP
PDF, ePUB
Cloud storage
Microsoft OneDrive coming early 2023
Google Drive, DropBox, Microsoft OneDrive, My ReMarkable
Subscription
No
Connect $8 per month
Price
$339.99
$279
Pen price
$59 for Premium Pen
$129 for Marker Plus
Many people, myself included, love to both read and write and would prefer to carry around one tablet instead of two separate devices. The Kindle Scribe promises the integration of a Kindle e-reader and a writing tablet with note-taking capabilities. The note-taking tablet will offer organizational tools that allow you to take notes inside the ebooks and organize them.
While the ReMarkable 2 tablet supports digital files in PDF and ePUB formats, the Kindle Scribe supports those formats as well as GIF, PNG, JPG, JPEG, BMP, TXT, RTF, HTM, and HTML.
Also: Here are all the new Echo devices Amazon just announced
The Kindle Scribe has preset templates to help you create notebooks, journals, and lists, but it also can create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible Word documents -- something that the ReMarkable 2 cannot do at this time. While you can upload on the ReMarkable 2 and jot notes, it can only send out documents in PDF, PNG, and SVG format -- not DOC or DOCX formats. The ReMarkable does offer Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage.
Starting early next year, the Kindle Scribe will also get OneDrive capability in addition to the DOC formatting, meaning that it will be fully integrated with the Microsoft system.
While the Kindle Scribe is a note-taking device, the ability to read a Kindle ebook and surf the internet browser still poses a distraction. The ReMarkable 2 tablet doesn't support Kindle ebooks -- only PDF and ePUB files. The only ways you access the internet on a ReMarkable 2 are sending documents and accessing your Google Drive, OneDrive, or DropBox. It's a more distraction-free device for taking notes and organizing thoughts on digital paper.
Also: The 5 best smart notebooks
The ReMarkable offers eight different pen brush options when writing: ballpoint pen, fineliner, marker, penci, mechanical pencil, paintbrush, highlighter, and calligraphy pen. These pen features coupled with the 4,096-level pressure sensitivity make it very easy to organize your thoughts on the digital display -- it truly feels like writing on paper, and the pen strokes don't pixelate as I write. It also offers tilt detection and the tablet can be set to either left- or right-hand writing in the settings.
Open to other digital note-taking options? Check out these ZDNET-recommended options.