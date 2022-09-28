Amazon's Halo Rise tracks your sleep without a wristband, camera, or microphone

Image: Amazon

Amazon's new Halo Rise is a light and smart alarm that can also track your sleep without you having to wear a health band or have a camera in the room.

The bedside sleep tracker analyses your sleep stages and also analyses your room set up to give you insights into your sleep.

Amazon said the device tracks your sleep patterns with 'no-contact sensors' via your respiration, measures your room's temperature, humidity, and light levels to optimize your sleep.

The device is smart enough to only track your sleep patterns, even if a partner or furry friend is sleeping in the same bed.

The Halo Rise also features a wake-up light which aims to resemble natural sunlight and aims to wake you up at the lightest point of your sleep cycle so that you can rise at the best time according to your biology.

The Halo Rise can be paired with your Alexa devices to automatically begin your nighttime routine as soon as you get into bed.

Amazon said sleep data is encrypted in transit and at rest in the cloud and users can decide if they want to share or hide their sleep data if they share an Amazon account with others.

The Halo Rise is priced at $139.99 and comes with six free months of Halo membership. It wil be available for purchase later this year.

Amazon is increasingly interested in health tracking. Amazon launched its Halo View in December last year; the fitness tracker allows you to check on health metrics like heart rate, sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on a color touch display.

However, it's a tough time for wrist bands; IDC recently predicted that demand for these devices is likely to fall this year and be largely flat for the next few years, outpaced by earbuds and smartwatches. As such, a device that can help you sleep better without having to wear any hardware might be an interesting choice for some.