'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon now highlights product recalls in your order history
Forget having to keep up with the latest product recalls and relying on third-party websites to find out if your specific product is included. Amazon added a new page for recalls and product safety alerts linked to customer accounts to let them see which products in their order history have been recalled or flagged with a product safety alert.
The new page, titled "Your recalls and product safety alerts," will be available to customers when they access the "Your orders" tab in their account. It'll only show up as a banner alert if one of the products in the customer's past orders was recalled or flagged as linked to a safety alert.
Also: Will a soured Goldman Sachs-Apple deal leave bad taste for Apple Card users?
Right now, Amazon customers receive an email to notify them when a product they've purchased has been recalled. In addition to the email, the new banner adds a second layer of security to ensure the customer doesn't miss the notification.
When customers see the alert on their Orders page on Amazon, they'll be directed to click on a link that will provide more information on the issue or recall and options to request a refund, return the item, or repair it.
Amazon hopes the new feature will ensure the company can reach every customer that has purchased a recalled product or one with an issued safety alert and get a resolution quickly, whether through the company directly or a selling partner.
The e-commerce company says U.S. customers can use Amazon's Recalls Logistics Service (RLS), which will allow Amazon to issue refunds on behalf of the selling partners and manage the logistics of shipping back the merchandise, if necessary.