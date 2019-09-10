Amazon Quantum Ledger Database now generally available

Amazon Web Services on Tuesday announced the general availability of its centralized blockchain service, Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB). The fully-managed service provides an immutable, cryptographically verifiable ledger for applications that need a central, trusted authority.

Amazon QLDB was announced last year at the AWS re:Invent conference, along with the Amazon Managed Blockchain, which allows users to create and manage scalable blockchain networks using Ethereum or HyperLedger. Amazon announced the general availability of Amazon Managed Blockchain in April.

As a centralized service, customers can use Amazon QLDB to maintain permanent records of transactions. They could use it, for instance, to keep track of credit and debit transactions across customer bank accounts or to track the manufacturing history of a product.

Amazon says the service is easy to use, thanks to its familiar database capabilities. It also gives customers the ability to store structured or unstructured data.

Some of the customers and partners using Amazon QLDB already include Splunk, Klarna Bank, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and Accenture.

Amazon QLDB is now available in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Tokyo) and EU (Ireland), with additional regions coming soon.

