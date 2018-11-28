AWS goes blockchain: The cloud giant announces two distributed ledger services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Andy Jassy said his company has spent a decent amount of time understanding why customers want blockchain rather than just a database, denying during his AWS re:Invent keynote that AWS was avoiding heading down the distributed ledger path.

"Even though we have a lot of customers that run blockchain on top of us ... we just hadn't seen that many blockchain examples that couldn't just be solved by a database," Jassy said.

"The culture inside AWS is that we don't just build things... when we understand what problem you want to solve and we then solve it for you."

On Wednesday, Jassy revealed that AWS is in fact launching two ledger-related services, both centralised and decentralised, saying his company had a significant number of customers who wanted ledgers with centealised trust, but transactions with decentralised trust.

The first, Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB), is a fully-managed ledger database with a central trusted authority.

It's immutable, cryptographically verifiable, transparent, fast -- allowing for the execution of double the amount of transactions as standard, it's scalable, and easy to use, Jassy explained.

The second announcement is the Amazon Managed Blockchain, which allows users to create and manage scalable blockchain networks using both Ethereum or HyperLedger.

Jassy said it scales to support thousands of applications running millions of transactions, and users can manage their blockchain networks using simple API calls.

Data from the Amazon Managed Blockchain can also be moved into he Amazon QLDB for analysis, Jassy explained.

"In retrospect, it was pretty obvious," the CEO said.