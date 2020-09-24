Amazon refreshes Echo lineup with new custom chip

Amazon on Thursday unveiled a refreshed lineup of Amazon Echo smart speakers, featuring a new, custom chip that will help the AI-powered assistant Alexa respond to commands more quickly. The new devices also include a new design and new features for kids.

"In processing, milliseconds matter," Miriam Daniel, VP of Amazon Echo, said during a virtual event hosted by Amazon's Devices and Services team.

"Imagine asking Alexa to turn on the light, and there's a slight delay," she explained. "Our team worked really hard to shave off hundreds of milliseconds" in Alexa's response time.

The new devices include a new AZ1 neural edge processor -- a new silicon module purpose-built to run machine learning algorithmson the edge. It works with new neural speech recognition models that run on the AZ1.

"Together, they make all commands faster on the new Echo," Daniel said.

The new devices have been redesigned with a spherical shape and a fabric cover, and they come in three colors. Like the Echo Studio, the new devices automatically adapt to the acoustics of a room.

They also include a built-in smart home hub and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support, and it also serves as an Amazon Sidewalk Bridge. Sidewalk is a low-bandwidth network that uses BLE and the free 900 MHz spectrum to control devices. The protocol is part of Amazon's effort to spur the development of low-cost IoT devices that don't rely on a cellular connection. As a Sidewalk Bridge, the new Echo devices extend the range of your connected Sidewalk devices.

Amazon has also updated the Echo Dot Kids Edition, with new designs and a new educational feature called Reading Sidekick. The company is also introducing Alexa Voice Profiles for Kids, so Alexa can recognize when she's interacting with a child and switch to kid mode. In that mode, the AI assistant will offer kid-friendly responses, games and more.

As for the Amazon Echo Show 10, the latest version of the smart display features what Amazon calls "intelligent movement." The screen can turn to face the user and follow the user as they're engaging with the device while moving throughout a room. Amazon also unveiled the Echo Show 10, a smart speaker with a screen that can follow you as you move throughout a room.

"One of the things we learned is that our screens were stationary but our customers aren't," Dave Limp, Amazon Devices & Services SVP, said during Thursday's event. "For example, when you're cooking, you're likely going between different places in your kitchen and may need to be able to see the Echo Show screen to follow the recipe."

The Echo Show 10 uses a combination of audio beamforming technology and computer vision to follow users. All processing happens locally on the device's neural processors, Amazo says. While you're talking to the device, it uses sound localization and computer vision models to triangulate in and turn the screen directly to face you. Rather than identifying a specific person, it looks for a human shape.

Amazon has also updated the smart display -- the fastest-growing Echo device in Amazon's portfolio -- for better video calling. On a call, the screen can move with you, while the camera digitally pans and zooms to keep people on the call centered in the frame.

There are also new features like Group Calling, as well as new visual effects. In addition to supporting Skype and support for Zoom coming this fall, the devices are getting support for Amazon Chime.