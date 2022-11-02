Amazon, Snap partner to let customers shop for eyewear in AR

Snapchat

Amazon and Snap on Wednesday announced they're partnering to make it easier for people to virtually try on and shop for eyeglasses. Using the Lenses augmented reality feature, Snapchat users will be able to "try on" thousands of glasses from the eyewear brands available via Amazon Fashion, including Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley and Costa Del Mar.

Users will be able to access the eyewear lenses via @amazonfashion's public profile on Snapchat, in Snap's Lens Explorer across the For You and Dress Up tabs, as well as in the Snapchat Camera Lens Carousel.

Snapchat users can also browse additional products directly within the Amazon Fashion 'store' tab on the @amazonfashion profile on Snapchat. From there, they can link out to Amazon to purchase.

The partnership will help Amazon reach the growing number of customers shopping on their mobile devices. In the past year, Amazon Fashion customers ordered more than one billion items on mobile devices, the company said. Snapchat, meanwhile, has 363 million daily active users.

The partnership also underscores how AR and VR are becoming more commonplace. Snap has for years invested in the AR Lens platform. Last month, the company said during its Q3 earnings call that more than 250 million people engage with augmented reality on Snapchat every day.

"Our AR products and services are already driving a major impact at scale today as Snapchatters use our services to shop, play, learn, explore, and entertain themselves," CEO Evan Spiegel said on the earnings call. "This quarter, we announced several new valuable partnerships, innovative AR experiences, and new AR features and capabilities in Lens Studio."

AR is already an important tool for Amazon as well.

"Millions of customers regularly use Amazon's AR shopping technology across categories in our stores, with Virtual Try-On for Eyewear being a long-time customer favorite," Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement. "We are delighted to partner with Snapchat and further expand AR shopping for both fashion brands and today's new generation of digital shoppers."

The companies plan to expand their joint virtual try-on (VTO) Shopping Lenses beyond eyewear in the future.