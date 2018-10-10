Amazon Web Services, C3 expand go-to-market pact

Amazon Web Services and C3 IoT are building on their existing partnership with a wide-ranging go-to-market strategy. The companies said on Wednesday that they plan to increase investments in existing customer deployments, joint sales, technology integrations, a global event series, and training on joint solutions for sales and delivery personnel.

The aim is to drive AI adoption among commercial and public sector organizations, the companies said. To date the C3 platform on AWS has been deployed at more than 30 organizations, including John Deere, Engel, Engie, ConEd, 3M and US Air Force.

Founded by Thomas Siebel, C3 has been expanding rapidly, targeting multiple industries with an IoT analytics platform and close cloud ties to Amazon. C3 first launched on AWS before partnering with Microsoft Azure this year and also recently partnered with Google Cloud on AI and IoT deployments. C3 also has a hardware integration pact with Intel.

"AI-driven digital transformation has emerged as the defining strategic concept of the 21st century," said Siebel. "CEOs are looking for AI-based solutions that redefine business processes and create a competitive advantage. AWS and C3 are delivering solutions that empower organizations to better serve customers, improve operations, and offer new business services."

