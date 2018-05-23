C3 IoT, Intel partner to offer software and hardware optimized for AI

C3 IoT and Intel announced on Wednesday they're partnering to offer customers software and hardware optimized for AI.

The new AI Appliance is a full-stack turnkey system for developing and training deep learning and other machine learning models. It comes with the C3 IoT Platform pre-installed, as well as Microsoft Azure Stack.

While the C3 IoT Platform can run on premise or in the cloud, the AI Appliance is optimized for customers that cannot use public cloud applications for privacy, security, or regulatory reasons. It's also optimized for applications that do not require elastic cloud compute.

C3 IoT and Intel say it should serve multiple industries, including financial services, mining, oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace and defense and the public sector.

C3 IoT has expanded rapidly into a variety of sectors after starting by targeting utilities.

Intel, meanwhile, has invested in a range of AI technologies, stressing the notion that there is no "one-size-fits-all" architecture for intelligence.

"With Intel's powerful engine and the C3 IoT Platform's capabilities to support enterprise AI and IoT applications, we will dramatically accelerate the digital transformation of the world's leading organizations," Thomas M. Siebel, C3 IoT CEO, said in a statement. "C3 IoT and Intel are enabling our joint customers to attain unprecedented levels of operational efficiency, productivity, and competitive advantage."

The new partnership also includes joint marketing, sales, training and rapid prototyping initiatives.