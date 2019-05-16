Amazon's $50 Fire 7 tablet just got a big upgrade

Image: Amazon

Amazon Fire tablets are known for being ridiculously cheap, yet capable tablets. On May 16, Amazon announced an update to the Fire 7 tablet -- without increasing the $50 price tag.

The new tablet, which is available for preorder today and will begin shipping June 6, now comes with 16GB of storage and a 1.3Ghz processor. The tablet still supports a microSD card up to 512GB, or for $70, you can get a 32GB model.

See it now: Fire 7 at Amazon

The new Fire 7 tablet is available in black, sage, plum, and twilight blue -- the last three are new colors.

Along with a new Fire 7 tablet, Amazon also updated the Fire 7 Kids Edition, using the new tablet along with a redesigned "kid-proof" case that now has an adjustable stand, and comes in blue, pink or purple.

See it now: Fire 7 Kids Edition at Amazon

The price doubles to $100 for the Kids Edition version of the Fire 7 tablet, but it includes the case, a year of Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited -- access to books, audible books, apps, games and videos, along with parental controls -- and a two-year guarantee that Amazon will replace the tablet if your child breaks it.

The Kids Edition version is also available for preorder right now and will begin shipping on June 6.

