'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon's 75-inch Omni Fire TV is $260 off this Memorial Day weekend
While it may not have all the bells and whistles that it's big brother, the Omni QLED might, theAmazon Fire TV Omni is still a great choice for anyone who has cut the cord with their cable or satellite company and switched exclusively to streaming. With access to the Fire TV platform, your new TV will be the center of your new entertainment space. And right now, you can save $260 on the 75-inch model.
Also: The best TVs of 2024: Expert tested
While all of the Omni Series televisions use the Fire TV platform to give you access to thousands of shows, movies, and songs as well as built-in Alexa voice controls, there are some big differences between the screen sizes. The 43-, 50-, and 55-inch models all support HDR10 for enhanced detailing to boost the already awesome 4K resolution, while the 65- and 75-inch versions have support for Dolby Vision HDR for a truly cinematic experience.
Each version also supports Dolby Digital Plus for cleaner, richer audio without the need for an extra soundbar. Each size class also sports three HDMI inputs to connect soundbars if you have one, Blu-Ray players, and game consoles as well as built-in privacy protections that disconnect the integrated microphones when you don't want to use Alexa to control your TV.
Read more: The best 75-inch TVs you can buy: Expert tested
With the discount, the 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni gives you the best value for the money. You'll get a big screen TV to catch all the action in the your favorite sports broadcasts, movies, and shows. With bold colors and contrast, it's great for everything from movie marathons to catching up with news headlines and checking the weather.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.