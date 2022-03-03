AMD, Intel, TSMC, Microsoft and others establish universal chiplet standard

Image: UCIe

AMD, Advanced Semiconductor Engineer, Arm, Google Cloud, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have formed a coalition to establish a universal chiplet interconnect express (UCIe) standard.

The industry consortium said the UCIe standard, which has been ratified as UCIe 1.0, is designed to assist with "die-to-die" connections between hardware, software, and compliance testing. They also hope it will enable end users to "mix and match" chiplet components from multiple vendors for a customised System-on-Chip construction.

"AMD is proud to continue our long history of supporting industry standards that can enable innovative solutions addressing the evolving needs of our customers. We have been a leader in chiplet technology and welcome a multi-vendor chiplet ecosystem to enable customisable third-party integration," AMD executive VP and CTO Mark Papermaster said.

"The UCIe standard will be a key factor to drive systems innovation leveraging heterogeneous compute engines and accelerators that will enable the best solutions optimized for performance, cost, and power efficiency."

The founding members said they are currently in the process of finalising incorporation as an open standards body, which they expect to happen later this year. They added works on defining the chiplet form factor, management, security, and other protocols will also be involved.

