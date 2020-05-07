AMD Ryzen PRO 4000: Silicon for business

Today sees AMD unveil its Ryzen PRO 4000 chips, the world's first x86 7nm commercial notebook processors aimed at business users who demand security-centric features and enterprise-grade reliability.

AMD is pitching its new Ryzen PRO 4000 processors as "the new standard for modern business PCs" offering what is claimed to be the best performing processor, the most advanced technology, and, perhaps more significant for business, the most modern security.

Three U-series mobile chips have been announced.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U

8 cores/16 threads

Up to 4.1GHz/1.7GHz

12MB cache

7 graphics cores

1600MHz graphics frequency

15W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U

6 cores/12 threads

Up to 4.0GHz/2.1GHz

11MB cache

6 graphics cores

1500MHz graphics frequency

15W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4550U

4 cores/8 threads

Up to 3.7GHz/2.5GHz

6MB cache

5 graphics cores

1400MHz graphics frequency

15W TDP.

All these chips are based on AMD's 7-nanometer Zen 2 architecture are "Power Optimized" for work from home, in the office, or on the go.

These chips offer a significant upgrade over the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3000 line, which topped out at 4 cores/8 threads and 6MB cache.

Pitching the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U against its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U, single thread, multi thread, and graphics performance is up 29 percent, 132 percent, and 13 percent respectively.

In real-world benchmarks using the likes of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Edge, and Excel, performance compared to the previous-generation silicon is up 19 percent, 27 percent, 39 percent, and 77 percent respectively.

Must read: Can a simple charging mistake cause your MacBook Pro to overheat?

Compared to Intel's i7-10710U, the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U outperforms it in most benchmark tests, making it the fastest processor for ultra-thin business notebooks.

Similarly, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650U outperforms Intel's i5-10210U and the i7-10510U.

On the power front, the third-generation 7-nanometer offers twice the performance-per-Watt compared to AMD's second-generation 12-nanometer.

On a premium platform, AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U can offer up to 20+ hours of battery life on a premium platform.

On the security front, the new Ryzen line offer Memory Guard offering optional full memory encryption, along with support for Secured-Core PC features on Windows 10.

Being a pro chip, AMD is also offering features for enterprises that are looking to the future. With the PRO line, buyers get 18 months of planned software stability, 24 months of planned availability, enterprise-grade QA process, and long-term reliability and performance.