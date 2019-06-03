AMD, Samsung forge graphics processor partnership, aims to expand Radeon to mobile devices

How AMD's EPYC line has turned upside down the server market AMD did something that was long overdue -- it upended a stagnant and complacent server market, and all in a year.

AMD and Samsung have forged a strategic partnership that will put the chipmaker's Radeon graphics intellectual property into future systems on a chip for smartphones and mobile devices.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but AMD does plan to receive hundreds of millions of dollars over the lifetime of the deal, which spans multiple generations.

For AMD, the deal expands its reach and installed base for its RDNA graphics architecture. AMD already has won Sony's next game console. AMD will also be able to bring its graphics processors and intellectual property in new markets.

The Samsung stamp of approval also gives AMD more heft to compete with Nvidia.

According to the companies, the multi-year partnership will cover ultra low power, high performance mobile graphics based on AMD's Radeon. Samsung will license AMD's graphics technologies and look to use it in mobile platforms.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said the Samsung deal will help it expand into the mobile market after inroads to the PC, game console, cloud and high performance computing markets.

