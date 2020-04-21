AMD unveils new Ryzen 3 desktop processors, with prices starting at $99

AMD has unveiled two new Ryzen 3 desktop processors based on its highly successful "Zen 2" core architecture, bringing high performance to mainstream gamers who don't have deep pockets.

MODEL CORES/ THREADS TDP

(Watts) BOOST/BASE FREQ (GHz) TOTAL CACHE (MB) PLATFORM PRICE Expected Availability AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 4C/8T 65 4.3/3.8 18 AM4 $120 May 2020 AMD Ryzen 3 3100 4C/8T 65 3.9/3.6 18 AM4 $99 May 2020

AMD is particularly eager to emphasise the 18MB of cache, which the company claims delivers huge memory latency reduction, "translating directly to smoother, faster gaming performance for high framerates in CPU-heavy games."

According to AMD, the Ryzen 3 3100 offers up to 20 percent gaming performance improvements and up to 75 percent creator performance improvement compared to the competition (which AMD lists as the Ryzen 3 2300X, and Core i3-9100).

"Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit. "AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We've taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights."

There's also a new chipset, inf the form of the B550 chipset for socket AM4. This is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family and offers support for the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors. The upcoming B550 motherboards will be the only mainstream modern chipset with compatibility for PCIe 4.0, which means twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards for those wanting to do more with less.

B550 motherboards are expected to hit the streets June 16, 2020.