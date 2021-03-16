AMD unveils 'world's best' Ryzen PRO 5000 Series mobile processors for business

COVID-19, along with the associated lockdowns and working/learning from home has changed pretty much everything.

Including processors.

Today sees AMD unveil new Ryzen PRO 5000 Series mobile processors, and the chipmaker is pitching them at professionals who are spending more time in front of notebooks running Zoom and apps from office suites.

According to information supplied by AMD, there's been a massive growth in commercial notebooks, showing a 3x growth in platform designs, and more than double share growth since 2018. Some of that driven by a shift away from desktops, but a lot has also been driven by COVID.

The new normal has bought with it new challenges, in the form of a changing productivity landscape, new security challenges, and a massive increase in remote working and collaboration.

AMD has three new processors in the Ryzen PRO 5000 Series mobile lineup.

Cores/ Threads Freq (GHz) Architecture Node L2+L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U 8/16 4.4/1.9 Zen 3 7-nm 20 15 Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U 6/12 4.2/2.3 Zen 3 7-nm 19 15 Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U 4/8 4.0/2.6 Zen 3 7-nm 10 15

AMD has published a fair amount of benchmark data putting the new chips against Intel's Tiger Lake Core i7-1185G7 chip, and both the Ryzen 7 PRO and Ryzen 5 PRO show a comfortable lead.

Another interesting benchmark claim that AMD makes is that the company claims that the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U is 10 percent faster running Microsoft Office apps while simultaneously running a 49-participant Zoom call.

On the battery life front, AMD s claiming "up to 17.5 hours" of "general usage computing" as measured by MobileMark 2018.

Because there are pro-grade business chips, AMD will be offering 18-months of planned software stability, offering the chips for 24-months, as well as putting the hardware though an enhanced QA and validation process.

These new chips will be showcased in HP's EliteBook 845 G8, ProBook Aero 635 G2, and ProBook x360 435 G8 hardware, along with Lenovo in the ThinkPad T14S, ThinkBook 16P, and ThinkBook 14S.