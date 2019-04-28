Americans spend far more time on their smartphones than they think

Almost everyone uses smartphones nowadays, they have become a major, vital part of our lives. They help us stay connected to everyone we need to. But how do our smartphone screen time habits vary across the US, and across different age groups?

special feature Cybersecurity in an IoT and Mobile World The technology world has spent so much of the past two decades focused on innovation that security has often been an afterthought. Learn how and why it is finally changing. Read More

A new study by St Louis, MO-based senior living community provider Provision Living took a look at American's smartphone habits.

It asked 2,000 Millennial and Baby Boomer smartphone users to go into their phone settings and record exactly how much screen time they've spent on their top apps.

The survey found that both generations share similarities when it comes to how much time they spend on their smartphones.

The average American spends 5.4 hours a day on their phone. Millennials spend slightly more time on their phones (5.7 hours) compared to Baby Boomers (5 hours) on average.

However 13 percent of Milennials and 5 percent of Boomers say that they spend over 12 hours every day on their phones.

Overall, social media takes up the bulk of smartphone screen time. Americans spend an average of just over an hour (64.5) minutes a day on Facebook, and 48 minutes on Instagram.

Milennials text more than Boomers with 48 minutes spent per day compared to 30.

However, Boomers spend 43 minutes per day on email compared to Milennials who spend less than 10 minutes per day on email, preferring other ways to communicate.

× time-spent-on-smartphones-eileen-brown-zdnet.png

One out of three thought their screen time would be less than it actually is, and underestimate how much time they spend on their phone. Yet, two out of three users do not plan on cutting back on phone usage

Many are in denial. Over four out of five (82 percent) of people think their personal usage is below that national average.

According to the survey, Millennials spend more time making good old-fashioned phone calls than Baby Boomers. They also spend more time using their smartphones to listen to music on apps like Spotify and Pandora.

However, both generations spend a fair amount of time on the internet. When it comes to surfing the web on their smartphones, millennials spend about 40 minutes per day, and Baby Boomers spend about 23 minutes per day.

So before you criticize the younger generation about the time they spend on their smartphones, look at yourself. You might be using more time-sucking applications than you know.

Related content

We unknowingly stick to a universal pattern when we flick between apps on their smartphones, scientists have discovered.

As more apps flood the market, it becomes increasingly difficult to cut through the noise in order to appeal to users. But what triggers mobile users to engage and stay active on their apps?

Gaining insight into mobile consumer shopping behavior and activity in apps compared to the mobile web can give you a strategic advantage throughout 2019.

Most Americans think they will be victims of cyber crime -– yet not many are concerned about it