America's 13 highest-paying tech jobs for 2018

On Tuesday, job search site Glassdoor released its list of the 25 highest paying jobs in America for 2018, with physician taking the highest spot, claiming a median base salary of $195,842.

According to a recent survey on Glassdoor, some 67% of job seekers say a salary is a key data point that drives them to investigate a potential opening. And, that statistic is likely not much different when one dives into a particular sector or market.

The report's press release mentioned five total healthcare jobs on the Glassdoor list, including pharmacist and pharmacy manager. However, 13 of the top 25 highest-paying jobs were in the technology field--up from 11 last year, and more than any other field, the release said.

According to Glassdoor's report, here are the top-paying tech jobs in the US:

1. Enterprise Architect

Median Base Salary: $115,944

Number of Job Openings: 1,097

2. Software Development Manager

Median Base Salary: $108,879

Number of Job Openings: 1,064

3. Software Engineering Manager

Median Base Salary: $107,479

Number of Job Openings: 1,105

4. Software Architect

Median base Salary: $105,329

Number of Job Openings: 1,130

5. Engineering Manager

Median Base Salary: $105,260

Number of Job Openings: 4,738

6. Applications Development Manager

Median Base Salary: $104,048

Number of Job Openings: 360

7. IT Program Manager

Median Base Salary: $102,969

Number of Job Openings: 218

8. Solutions Architect

Median Base Salary: $102,160

Number of Job Openings: 5,899

9. Data Architect

Median Base Salary: $101,900

Number of Job Openings: 1,472

10. Systems Architect

Median Base Salary: $100,984

Number of Job Openings: 1,146

11. Scrum Master

Median Base Salary: $98,239

Number of Job Openings: 1,876

12. Cloud Engineer

Median Base Salary: $96,449

Number of Job Openings: 1,077

13. Data Scientist

Median Base Salary: $96,116

Number of Job Openings: 4,986

"The fact that employers are paying top dollar for many tech and healthcare jobs reinforces how demand for these valuable skill sets continues to outpace the supply of talent with these expertises," Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in the release. "We know that salary matters a lot to job seekers when determining where to work, but it should not be the only factor to consider. We've found that company culture and values, career opportunities and trust in senior leadership matter most when it comes to keeping employees satisfied in their jobs long-term."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Enterprise architect, software development manager, and software engineering manager are the three highest-paying jobs in tech in 2018. -- Glassdoor, 2018

13 of the top 25 highest-paying jobs in America are in tech, which is more than any other industry. -- Glassdoor, 2018

This article was originally published on TechRepublic.

