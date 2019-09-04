Anaplan doubles down on predictive with Mintigo acquisition

The risks of predictive AI Omar Tawakol, founder and CEO at Voicea, tells Tonya Hall about the various risks of predictive AI and ways organizations can work to combat them.

On Aug. 27, 2019, Anaplan, a San Francisco-based business performance management software company, announced its intention to acquire the Israeli-founded predictive marketing and sales analytics company Mintigo. Much like Salesforce's Q3 2018 acquisition of Datorama and Dun and Bradstreet's June 2019 acquisition of Lattice Engines, the Mintigo pickup will allow Anaplan to embed and deepen predictive capabilities across its core HR, marketing, and sales applications.

A Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave: B2B Customer Analytics, Q1 2019," Mintigo's solution connects analytics to revenue and even goes as far as incorporating "talk tracks" designed to guide sellers through sales conversations with its Sales Coach product.

With this announcement, Anaplan delivers on its strategic intent to further deepen its capabilities with AI and predictive tools, as noted in "The Forrester Wave: Sales Performance Management Solutions, Q1 2019." With the infusion of Mintigo's talent and technology, Anaplan will bolster existing engineering talent and accelerate its ability to deliver on its product vision.

A key takeaway from "The Forrester Wave: Predictive Marketing Analytics For B2B Marketers, Q2 2017" remains true for analytics vendors today: Turning predictions into action is a key differentiator. The updated version of that evaluation calls for vendors to continue to work on the perennial challenge and opportunity of converting insights into clearly actionable next steps.

As Mintigo's predictive capabilities get embedded into Anaplan's software, customers will gain access to more data and recommendations to support faster and better decision making -- particularly when conducting activities such as account segmentation, ideal customer profile analysis, account prioritization, pipeline management, forecasting, account-based marketing, and more.

This post was written by Principal Analyst Mary Shea and Senior Analyst Allison Snow. It originally appeared here.