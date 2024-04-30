Hisense's U9N QLED is a new super-bright TV that gamers will want

Hisense

In January 2024, Hisense debuted its 2024 television lineup, highlighted by the premium ULED X series and its staggering 110-inch version. Now there's a new entry in this year's lineup: the Hisense U9N Mini-LED QLED TV.

What's unique about this TV, Hisense says, is that it's part of the standard ULED line, but it includes features from the "ultra-premium" ULED X line. The U9N is now the top offering from Hisense's 2024 ULED series.

This set will run on Hisense's Hi-View Engine X chipset that uses AI picture processing, 16-bit AI mini-LED light management, and visual processing that can articulate up to 65,536 levels of brightness. It has an impressive 5,000 nits of brightness and 5,300 dimming zones, Hisense says, meaning it will do well even in the brightest of environments. For comparison, the U8N has 3,000 nits of brightness and right at 2,000 dimming zones.

Hisense's newest offering also supports DolbyVision, DolbyVisionIQ, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode (designed to show an image that most closely matches the filmmaker's intent), and HDR10+. On the audio side of things, the U9N boasts a CineStage X Surround 4.1.2 multi-channel audio system.

Gamers will want to pay attention, as the U9N has plenty of top-tier gaming features. It has a 144Hz native refresh rate; AMD FreeSyncPremium Pro to help fight screen tearing, stuttering, and latency; Dolby Vision Gaming for improved brightness, contrast, and color; Game Mode Pro, a built-in Hisense feature that improves responsiveness and performance for gaming; and the all-new Game Bar feature, which lets users manage the TV's gaming features.

The Hisense U9N series is slated to be available on BestBuy.com this summer with a price tag of $2,999 for the 75-inch version and $3,999 for the 85-inch version.